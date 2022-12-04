PhD degrees for five female scholars

LAHORE : Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to five of its female scholars on Saturday.

According to details, Sana Javed d/o Sheikh Shaukat Javed has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmaceutics) after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Design and Evaluation or Orodispersible Films of Sumatriptan Succinate and Procholorperazine Maleate for Migraine and Associated Nausea’, Mehwish Riaz d/o M Riaz in the subject of Zoology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Identification of Susceptible Risk Factors and Genetic Polymorphism Association to the Onset of Epilepsy’, Nadia Majid d/o Abdul Majid in the subject of Education after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Effect of Peer Assessment and Peer Feedback on the English Language Writing Skills of Punjab University’s Undergraduate Students’, Qurra tul Aen d/o Liaqat Ali in the subject of English after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Man-Machine Relationship: Posthumanistic Discourse of Contemporary Pakistani Fiction in English’ and Tahira Fatima d/o Akhtar Ali in the subject of Urdu after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Impacts of Modern Scientific Theories on Urdu Fiction’.