Breaking point

According to recent news reports, the air pollution in Lahore has gotten so bad that its Air Quality Index (AQI) has reached a shocking score of 433. This number means that Lahore is unlikely to lose its spot as the city with the world’s worst air. In fact, Lahore’s AQI is less than 70 points shy of reaching the category where air conditions are deemed hazardous.
This a big wake-up call for the City of Gardens and the rest of the country. The Punjab government has to take action before the people of Lahore find themselves unable to leave their homes for fear of suffocating to death.
Kashif Ali
Sukkur
