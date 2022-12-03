PAA appoints Jamil Syed as Executive Director

KARACHI: Veteran advertising professional Jamil Syed has taken the driver’s seat at the Pakistan Advertising Association (PAA).

He will be operating as the Executive Director of this representative body. Syed brings with him an experience of over two decades of serving major advertising agencies. He has also had the privilege of leading Pakistan Advertisers Society (PAS), and Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) in their formative years.

Syed had also played an inning with A. C. Nielsen Pakistan as their Head of Media Research. The multidimensional connect with the industry makes him fluent to comprehend the perspective of various stakeholders in media business, and lend him an acumen of need assessment and problem solving.

Welcoming this inclusion Chairman PAA, Syed Jawaid Iqbal said that taking Syed in the folds will enhance the face of the Association, and will naturally add value to its corporate relevance.