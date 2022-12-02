 
SC takes up contempt plea against Imran today

By Our Correspondent
December 02, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will take up Friday (today) hearing of the interior ministry’s plea seeking the initiation of contempt proceedings against Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf Imran Khan for disregarding its order passed on May 25, 2022, on the long march. A five-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial will resume hearing.

