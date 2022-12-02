UN donors’ moot on Jan 15 for Pakistan’s flood victim

karachi: The United Nations (UN) has decided to convene a donors’ conference in Davos, Switzerland, on January 15 for the rehabilitation of the flood-affected people of Pakistan in which the Sindh government would present its case to get more relief from the international community.

This emerged on Thursday in a meeting between Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and a delegation of the UN, which was led by its Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Julien Harneis, at the CM House.

Shah said the people of Pakistan, particularly of Sindh, were among the first victims of climate change in the world in the shape of unprecedented rains, which displaced a large number of people. The cumulative losses and damage due to floods had been estimated to be around $7.86 billion which Sindh alone could not compensate with its own resources, he added.

Harneis said the UN was convening the donors’ conference and the Sindh government must present its case emphatically. The CM directed the Sindh Planning and Development Department of his government to prepare a proper presentation along with data so that it could be shown to the international community at the conference to get more aid.