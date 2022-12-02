Pakistan hold France to draw in Nations Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan held France to a 3-3 draw in their third match of FIH Men’s Nations Hockey Cup in Potchefstroom on Thursday.

After a sensational encounter, Greenshirts who had faced two consecutive defeats in previous matches drew the match in the last moments. According to the reports received here, Pakistan took the lead twice but could not maintain it. Then France scored another to go up 3-2. When a couple of minutes were left in the match, Arbaaz Ahmed came as a saviour and netted the third goal for his team.

Pakistan's first goal was scored by Rana Abdul Waheed in the 9th minute. Afraz scored the second goal in the 28th minute. For France, Peter scored in the 12th minute, Noye in the 36th minute and Victor in the 58th minute.