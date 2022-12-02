Cop martyred in Charsadda firing

CHARSADDA: A police constable was martyred in the firing by unidentified motorcyclists in the limits of Tangi Police Station on Thursday.
Official sources said that unknown bike riders opened indiscriminate fire on a cop named Zarmast Khan in the jurisdiction of Tangi Police Station.
The cop was targeted near the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Tangi when he was on way home in Nusratzai village early morning after performing security duty at the office of Excise and Taxation Department, Charsadda, the previous night.
He sustained multiple bullet injuries and was martyred on the spot. The assailants fled the scene after committing the crime.
The police have registered a case against the unidentified accused and started investigation.
The body of the slain cop was later shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Tangi and his funeral prayer was offered at the Charsadda Police Lines.
