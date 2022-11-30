Police searching for accomplices of child kidnappers in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The police are investigating to find accomplices of the kidnappers who abducted children from the provincial capital in recent weeks to sell them in Punjab.

An official said they were also working to find the families of the kidnapped children. The gang members revealed they kidnapped two children in the last one month in Peshawar. Their video statements went viral on social media, causing anger and concern among the locals who asked the police to bust the entire network and recover the children. The Khyber district police last week said the cops with the help of locals recently arrested a six-member group for kidnapping a young girl named Mahnoor from Sipah locality in Bara tehsil. The group that included four women apparently sell cloth on a tricycle.