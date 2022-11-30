Police searching for accomplices of child kidnappers in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The police are investigating to find accomplices of the kidnappers who abducted children from the provincial capital in recent weeks to sell them in Punjab.
An official said they were also working to find the families of the kidnapped children. The gang members revealed they kidnapped two children in the last one month in Peshawar. Their video statements went viral on social media, causing anger and concern among the locals who asked the police to bust the entire network and recover the children. The Khyber district police last week said the cops with the help of locals recently arrested a six-member group for kidnapping a young girl named Mahnoor from Sipah locality in Bara tehsil. The group that included four women apparently sell cloth on a tricycle.
NEW DELHI: A row has erupted in India after an Israeli director described a controversial film about Kashmir as...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has requested that the Bank of China refinance commercial loans after the existing portfolio has...
ISLAMABAD: General Qamar Javad Bajwa has reminded his successor and new Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has met all its debt obligations in a timely manner and the country is comfortable with its medium...
ISLAMABAD: Former adviser to PM on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain has regretted that his reform package for...
ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority on Tuesday directed the state-run power distribution...
Comments