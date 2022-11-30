PFK plans to send five fighters for Asian Karate

KARACHI: Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) plans to field at least five fighters in the 18th Asian Karate Championship to be held from December 16-20, 2022, at Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

“Although financially it is very difficult, we will try our best to field five fighters in the Asian Championship,” PKF chairman Mohammad Jehangir told ‘The News’.

“Look, there is Rs200,000 air-ticket besides accommodation cost as you will have to live in an official accommodation,” Jehangir said. He said in a few days the training camp will be held for the continental event.

“The boys have just returned from Sri Lanka. After spending some time with their families a camp will be held at the Army Sports Complex in Rawalpindi as majority of the fighters are from Army,” he said. He said that two coaches and six referees will also accompany the squad.