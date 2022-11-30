Naseem to focus on taking wickets, not batsmen

ISLAMABAD: Pacer Naseem Shah, who is ready to bear the brunt of Pakistan fast bowling in the absence of his senior partner Shaheen Shah Afridi, said his only focus had been to take wickets rather concentrating on the value of a batsman.

Talking to the media at the Pindi Stadium amid the team’s training session, Naseem said that fast bowling was all about taking wickets. “Fast bowling is all about picking wickets. I hardly care about who is batting and who is not. Picking wickets has been my top priority whenever I play international cricket.”

At the age of around 19 years, Naseem will be seen spearheading Pakistan’s attack against England when the series gets underway at the Pindi Stadium Thursday. “I hardly believe in nature of the wicket. It is when I start bowling that I analyze what should be the bowling strategy.” In 13 Tests he has played for the country, Naseem picked up 33 wickets. Though very young and inexperienced, Naseem will be seen leading the attack against an experienced English batting line-up.

“One good thing is that all the Pakistan bowlers are in rhythm and hopefully every player in the team will make the best use of his potential.” As a bowler, he praised Jimmy Anderson for continuously playing international cricket for so long. “Really, it’s amazing. He has been playing for more than 20 years now. He is forty and has maintained his fitness. I know how difficult it is to maintain fitness as a fast bowler. All credit goes to Anderson.”

Naseem hailed his county experience. “You learn a lot while playing county cricket. My experience has been wonderful. I enjoy my cricket there more because I learned a lot about how to bowl in different conditions.”

Naseem has played 13 Tests since making his debut against Australia in Brisbane in November 2019 and has claimed 33 wickets. Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is a happy hunting ground for Naseem, who, in February 2020, became the youngest bowler to take a hat-trick, achieving the feat against Bangladesh in only his fourth Test.