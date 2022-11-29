Pasban-e-Hurriyat AJK felicitates newly-designated COAS

MUZAFFARABAD: Pasban-e-Hurriyat Azad Jammu and Kashmir congratulated Lieutenant General Asim Munir for his appointment as Chief of Army Staff.

In a statement issued on Monday, Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali has said that Pakistan Army has an important position due to their professional and technical capabilities. He maintained at the crucial time when Indian military generals are openly threatening to attack on Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the appointment of General Asim Munir is pivotal.

Uzair said his appointment will play the most important role against India's expansionist ambitions and unrest in the region. “Kashmiri people consider the armed forces of Pakistan as the saviour for their freedom from the Indian occupation,” he added. “Pakistan has an important position in the Muslim Ummah, whose armed forces are highly regarded all over the world for their courage and bravery,” he said.

“Atmosphere in South Asia will become favorable for the freedom of Jammu and Kashmir, which is under Indian occupation,” Ghazali hoped. He appealed to the people of Pakistan to work above provincial, linguistic and regional prejudices for the defence, development and prosperity of Pakistan.