Students week launched at COMSATS Abbottabad campus

ABBOTTABAD: Khudi, self-respect, was the theme of the students’ week organized by COMSATS University here on Monday.While paying rich tribute to national poet Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal, speakers asked students to follow the theme of Khudi which has been elaborated by Allama Muhammad Iqbal in many of his verses.

“Iqbal presented his philosophy in a very unique and creative way with the use of high poetic imaginations, but his words cannot be understood by everyone because he had vast knowledge,” said one speaker.

Deputy Commissioner of Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat inaugurated the student week. The event also attended by SSP Investigation Abbottabad Muhammad Ishtiaq, former director general of sports, Tariq Mehmood and others.

The deputy commissioner praised the students and teachers for celebrating the week to provide a platform for students as well as faculty to learn, cooperate and show their potential by participating in different activities.

Director, COMSATS University Abbottabad, Prof Dr Muhammad Maroof Shah, said that the event had brought the students of various departments together.Student’s week is another initiative taken by COMSATS, Abbottabad Campus to provide a platform to its students to explore, discover, learn and develop bonds.

“We believe higher education is a lifetime experience where the lives and careers of students are shaped. Allama Iqbal’s poetry on Khudi carries deep and significant meanings for everyone, especially our youths. Khudi is presented as the attainment of the highest moral standards,” he said.

He added that COMSATS Abbottabad Campus always endeavored to promote their students and expose them to different opportunities in order to enhance their abilities and skills.The students of COMSATS delivered their presentations, tableaus and other extra-curricular activities by expressing Khudi one way or another.