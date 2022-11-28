Imran wants to create political, economic mess, says Fazl

MANSEHRA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) head Maulana Fazlur Rahman on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan wanted to create a political and economic mess in the country by tendering resignations from assemblies but he would never be able to accomplish his ‘evil designs.’

“Imran Khan could hardly assemble 10,000 people and hurled threats to quit assemblies to destabilise the country on economic and political fronts. However, his conspiracy against the country will fail,” he said while speaking at a gathering in Dassu, the district headquarters of Upper Kohistan.

Fazlur Rahman, who is also the head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, claimed to have addressed the biggest gathering ever held in Kohistan. He said that almost all political parties were part of the coalition government and striving to put the country on the path to prosperity and development but Imran Khan wanted to destabilise the country. “I am kicking off my election campaign from here and will also form the next government in the country as ‘Fitna Khan’ could never come to power in the country again,” he said.

The JUIF head vehemently defended Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Pak Army and Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. “Why the ISI, Pakistan Army and Gen Bajwa are anti-state today. They were pious in nature when they helped you (Imran) to come to power,” he added.

The JUIF chief said that Imran Khan victimised his political rivals and put them behind bars by using the National Accountability Bureau under his chor, chor mantra. “This government never believes in political victimisation and putting rivals behind bars. This is why we amended the NAB’s laws which were against humanity and justice,” he went on to claim. The JUIF chief said that Imran Khan had been claiming that whatever he did with politicians was in line with the direction of the establishment.

“This country is now out of the rule of Zionists and their agents and that is why the Shariah-based economic system is going to be put in place shortly. The government has withdrawn its appeals against the federal Shariat court’s usury free economy ruling,” the Maulana said.

He added that Kohistan districts were also badly affected by recent flash floods and the government had extended timely assistance to the affectees. “We provided help to the flood-affected families across the country without any discrimination,” Fazlur Rahman said. The JUIF leader added that his party would continue making efforts for the rule of law, constitution and Shariah’s supremacy.