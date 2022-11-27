Railways decides to run Green Line Train from Dec

LAHORE : Railways has decided to run Green Line Train from next month as a superior service.

The decision was taken in a meeting presided over by Federal Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq here Saturday. The minister was given a briefing on the matter, vowing to provide the best arrangements in the train consisting of 2 AC Parlor, 5 AC Business, 6 AC Standards and 4 to 5 economy class coaches. The minister directed reducing the travel time of Green Line from Lahore to Karachi to less than 20 hours. The meeting decided to provide the best travel facilities in the Green Line train including providing high quality food in the ticket price. Besides, a separate LCD will be installed on each seat of the AC Parlor to let passengers enjoy favorite videos through headphones. The minister was also briefed on the progress of installation of Electric Arc Furnace at Mughalpura workshop. The meeting was told that 75pc of furnace foundation has been completed and furnace testing will be possible till January 31, 2023. The operation of electric arc furnace will increase the production and improve the quality of the steel shop.

On the illegal encroachments, DS Peshawar Nasir Khalili informed that an operation cleared encroachments in Peshawar's Truck Stand, Hayatabad, Karkhano Market and Dalazak Road, spreading over 18 kanals of lands, while 135 shops were also sealed for non-payment of dues. Railway Minister congratulated DS Peshawar and his team for the successful operation and assured every possible help to recover every inch of railway land.

In another meeting, Khawaja Saad Rafique directed repairing the affected track on ML2 as soon as possible. He directed to submit proposals in two days for the restoration of Farid Express and Pakistan Express and said that keeping in mind the rate of revenue, the trains in the backward areas should be restored on priority. The minister has called a meeting next week for a detailed briefing on the revenue and composition of each train.