CM vows to purge society of narcotics

LAHORE : Provincial Minister Excise & Taxation & Narcotics Sardar M Asif Nakai and with Member National Assembly Talib Nakai called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his office on Saturday. Sardar Asif Nakai apprised the Chief Minister about the performance of the department and progress on Narcotics Substances Act 2022.

The Chief Minister while talking on the occasion stated that he has resolved to purge the society from the scourge of narcotics adding that there is a dire need to undertake stringent measures in order to prevent the educational institutions from the addiction of narcotics. He emphasised that we have to prevent the new generation from the harmful effects of narcotics at all costs. CM highlighted that we have decided to do strict legislation in order to purge the educational institutions from narcotics. He asserted that stern punishments will be awarded in schools, colleges and universities on the usage of narcotics and drug-peddling. Chief Minister apprised that an autonomous institution will be established to eradicate narcotics from the society and Special Courts will be set up along with establishing Anti-Narcotics police stations. The owners of the educational institutions and staff members will be held responsible on drug- peddling and usage of narcotics.

CM vowed to save the new generation from the evils of narcotics in the educational institutions at any cost adding that drug peddling in the educational institutions is highly intolerable. He asserted that those found involved in drug peddling in the educational institutions will not be able to escape from the stern grip of law and punishment.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi met with the Co-Chairman of All Parties Parliamentary Group of Britain about Pakistan and Member Parliament House Of Commons Yasmeen Qureshi at his office in which matters pertaining to mutual interest and promotion of relations between Pakistan and Britain came under discussion. During the meeting, matters relating to resolving the problems of overseas Pakistanis were also discussed. Yasmeen Qureshi while talking on the occasion acknowledged that CM Pervaiz Elahi completed innumerable public welfare projects during his previous tenure.

She lauded that CM on account of his dynamic vision turned Punjab into an excellent province and positive works being done by him in every department are remembered even today by the people. Yasmeen appreciated that the Chief Minister believes in doing public service and even now he has done works of many years in a short span of time. She stated that the overseas Pakistanis lauds the welfare projects of CM Pervaiz Elahi. The Chief Minister while talking on the occasion said that the overseas Pakistanis residing in foreign countries are our precious asset. He stated that the services of overseas Pakistanis could not be overlooked for augmenting the economy. CM apprised that the right to vote was granted to the overseas Pakistanis during the tenure of Imran Khan. He denounced that it is a matter of remorse that the incumbent federal government deprived the overseas Pakistanis from their right to vote. The present federal government is murderer of the rights of overseas Pakistanis. Those residing in foreign countries will not repose their trust in any political party aligned with the incumbent federal government.