Siraj warns of protests if riba system not abolished

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Siraj-ul-Haq demanded the government take practical steps to eradicate interest-based economy or get ready to face the countrywide protests.

Addressing JI workers at Mansoora Friday, he demanded the government issue directions to the banks to withdraw their appeals from Supreme Court against the Federal Shariat Court judgment banning Riba. Despite the government announcement, he said, 14 appeals were still pending, creating an impression that the rulers were insincere and reluctant to fulfill their commitment. He said the interest-based economy was not only the open violation of the Constitution but also the main cause of inflation, poverty and unemployment.