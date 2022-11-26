Artiste services cards soon, says minister

LAHORE:An important "Artiste Support Fund Committee" meeting was held at Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall. The Punjab government would soon issue artiste services cards for their financial support.

Punjab Minister for Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood who chaired the meeting, made this announcement. He said that he would recommend to increase the amount from Rs80 million to Rs150 million for the Artiste Support Fund.

The government values artistes and understands their difficulties. “We acknowledge and whole-heartedly support their work,” he said. Heads of departments of Punjab Information and Culture attended the meeting along with Executive Director of Lahore Arts Council Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, Sadia Sohail Rana MPA, Secretary Information and Culture Punjab Asif Bilal Lodhi and others.