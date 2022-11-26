Timely completion of Kalma underpass remodeling ordered

LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore M Amir Jan chaired a meeting regarding CBD Punjab Boulevard, Kalma Chowk Underpass Remodeling and other development projects of the Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) on Friday.

PCBDDA official Riaz Hussain briefed the Commissioner about the progress on Kalma Chowk Underpass Remodeling Project. He said that the pile beam work from Saint Marry Park to Centre Point is near completion and pile beam excavation is also started on Ali Zaib Road. The authority has done all the necessary arrangements to ensure public safety and flawless traffic flow, he added.

While talking to media Commissioner Lahore said that CBD Punjab is a multi-billion project, which has the capacity to attract huge investments, which will be beneficial for urban regeneration, infrastructure, and economic development of Punjab. “I have instructed the management of CBD Punjab to expedite the work on Kalma Chowk Underpass Remodeling Project and ensure its timely completion”. The commissioner lauded the authority for planning and implementing an excellent traffic diversion and public safety plan and said that he will personally monitor the development progress of the project. Commissioner Lahore instructed all the departments concerned to work collectively and provide full support for the completion of the project. Development projects like Kalma Chowk Underpass Remodeling and CBD Punjab Boulevard have great potential to enlist Lahore in the list of developed cities of the world, he added. Expressing his views, CEO of PCBDDA Imran Amin said that the authority will try its best to complete the project before the deadline to facilitate the daily commuters. “We are expanding Main Boulevard, which will be transformed into a centralised boulevard that will combat traffic congestion and environmental hazards. CBD Punjab is a project of one of its kind for which infrastructure is being upgraded.

Austria-based companies: A delegation comprising personnel of Austria-based companies led by Mr. Johannies Brunner, Commercial Counsellor of Advantage Austria visited NESPAK House, here and held a meeting with Dr Tahir Masood, Managing Director and senior NESPAK officials on Friday. At the meeting, Dr Tahir Masood briefed them about NESPAK, its services and operations in Pakistan and overseas. Joint collaboration between NESPAK and Austrian concerns on future business opportunities in Pakistan and overseas also came under discussion. NESPAK MD told the visitors that NESPAK is busy increasing its outreach to the European market as well as various other countries in Africa and the Middle East. He stated that NESPAK can act as a Resource Centre for Australian companies in Pakistan and elsewhere. On this occasion, a documentary highlighting NESPAK expertise in various sectors was played and a fruitful discussion was held between NESPAK professionals and Austrian delegates.