Nowhere to run

Earth is the only home us human beings have, and yet, we seem to be set on making it uninhabitable. By exploiting natural resources, for our immediate benefit, many fail to see the bigger picture. It is akin to mortgaging the house to buy a new car. As temperatures rise to unprecedented levels, droughts become longer and more frequent and floods bring entire countries to their knees, we are reaching a critical stage. In the words of UN Chief Antonio Guterres: now is either the time for “collective action or collective suicide”. If we do not wean ourselves of fossil fuels, we will be choosing the latter.
Sundas Manzoor
Layyah
