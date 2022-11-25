Defamation case against Imran adjourned

LAHORE:An additional district and sessions court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of a defamation suit filed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) President Shehbaz Sharif against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan till November 29.
The court has sought arguments on objections raised by the counsel of Imran Khan to the defamation suit. As per case details, in 2017, Shehbaz Sharif had sent a Rs10 billion defamation notice to Imran Khan.
The notice, which had been filed under Sections 4 and 9 of the Defamation Ordinance 2002, stated that Imran accused Shehbaz of making him a financial offer for his “silence over the Panama Papers case”.
