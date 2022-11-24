PSL draft on December 15 in Karachi

LAHORE: The much-awaited players’ draft for the next year’s edition of the Pakistan Super League will be held in Karachi on December 15.

PSL confirmed on its official Twitter account on Wednesday that the draft will take place in the port city next month.

Australia’s Aaron Finch, England’s Reece Topley, Tom Curran and Adil Rashid, South Africa’s Wayne Parnell, Lungi Ngidi and Rassie Van Der Dussen, Sri Lanka’s Dasun Shanaka and Wanindu Hasaranga, West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran and Evin Lewis, and New Zealand’s Jimmy Neesham are some of the notable overseas players who will feature in the drafts.