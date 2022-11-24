Lifetime medical facility for social security workers, spouses

LAHORE:The governing body of Punjab Social Security Institution that met on Wednesday here decided to continue Sehat Sahulat Card programme in Punjab social security hospitals.

The body decided to provide lifetime medical facility to the prospective workers and their wives without their contribution to this facility. This was 158th meeting of the Punjab Social Security governing body held at the head office under the chairmanship of the Labour Minister Ansar Majeed Khan. Punjab Social Security Commissioner Ambrin Sajid, Rana Abdul Sami, Chaudhry Abdul Majeed, Aima Baig, Medical Adviser Professor Dr Sanaullah Khan and other members of the governing body attended the meeting.

Director Public Relations Dr Babar Hussain Bandisha, representatives of Health, Labour, Finance, Industries also attended the meeting. It approved recruitment on vacant posts to meet the shortage of specialist doctors in various social security hospitals, upgrade Social Security Hospital Multan Road Lahore from 400 beds to 450 beds and approved various types of loans for the employees of the institution.

The BoG approved upgrading of Social Security Emergency Centre Toba Tek Singh to Social Security Dispensary and up-gradation of Jaranwala Hospital from 25 beds to 50 beds. The governing body approved the leave encashment allowance of the employees.

It decided to increase the number of workers benefiting from annual Hajj facility from 4 to 9, to create PG trainee posts for Social Security Hospital Faisalabad, also for medical officers and women medical officers working in anesthesia department of hospitals the body approved anesthesia allowance.

The governing body approved the establishment of Directorates in Kasur and Hasan Abdal for the convenience of workers and the upgrading of Social Security Emergency Centre Toba Tek Singh to Social Security Dispensary.

Punjab Minister of Labour Ansar Majeed Khan said that the longstanding demands of the workers and employees are being resolved by examining the legal aspects. “Our workers are our asset,” the minister said, adding, “The government is taking legal action against defaulter units to increase the contribution of the institution. Increasing the contribution of organisations will provide better facilities to the workers,” he said.