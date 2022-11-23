Omni Group sends Rs9bn defamation notice to Imran

KARACHI: Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majid of Omni Group has sent Rs9 billion defamation notice to Imran Khan. The legal notice has been served on Imran through Barrister Salahuddin Ahmad of MCA Law Associates.
Imran Khan has been asked through the notice to apologise unconditionally to the Omni Group in 14 days and desist from levelling unfounded and baseless allegations against the Group. If he failed, the Group will launch civil and criminal proceedings against him, the notice says. It may be mentioned here Imran Khan, in a speech on November 17, 2022, had accused the Omni Group of striking Rs9 billion plea bargain deal with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The notice says further Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is giving the impression Omni Group is owned by Asif Ali Zardari, which is not true. The Omni Group is a leading business group and Majid family is the owner, it says. Ms Zartaj Gull, Federal Minister for Climate Change in the government of Imran, had also accused the Omni Group of striking a plea bargain deal with the NAB.
