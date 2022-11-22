Over 1000 outlets inspected amid campaign, says official

LAKKI MARWAT: Food Department on Monday claimed to have inspected over 1,000 shops and business outlets in the district as part of measures to control inflation and hoarding and ensure the availability of quality foodstuff to citizens.

District Food Controller Aman Khan, who also has powers of price magistrate, told journalists that the visits of bazaars and markets were carried out on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Fazal Akbar during a three-month campaign.

He said that a total of 1110 shops were examined for availability and implementation of official price lists, as well as cleanliness and hygiene conditions and quality of edible items.The official said that actions against violators of food laws were shared with provincial food secretary Mushtaq Ahmad and director Rehan Gul Khattak on a daily basis.

The district food controller said that four traders were imprisoned and a fine of Rs90,000 was deposited to the government kitty, besides issuing warning notices to more than 80 shopkeepers to improve the situation and abide by all relevant laws.