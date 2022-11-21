Sherpao slams PTI leaders for spreading rumours about economy

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Sunday criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership for spreading rumours that the country was about to go bankrupt.

Addressing a gathering in Koz Behram Dheri here, he said what purpose the PTI leaders wanted to achieve by spreading rumours about the country’s economy. “This amounts to conspiring against the country,” he added.

The appointment of the army chief would be made as per the Constitution, Aftab Sherpao said, adding PTI Chairman Imran Khan wanted to make this process controversial. He was also critical of Imran Khan’s long march, saying what type of independence he wanted as the country was already independent. He said that Imran Khan strained the country’s relations with other nations when he was the prime minister.