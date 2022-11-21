Founder of Argentina’s anti-dictatorship ‘mothers’ passes away

Buenos Aires: Hebe de Bonafini, who led a group of Argentine women known as the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo in defying the military dictatorship and demanding the truth about their missing children, died Sunday at 93, the country´s vice-president said.

Bonafini was one of the founders of the group in 1977, uniting a group of mothers who protested in front of the presidency, desperate to know the whereabouts of tens of thousands who were abducted during the brutal 1976-1983 military regime.

For 45 years, through different governments, the women continued to meet, marching around the Plaza de Mayo in their trademark white headscarves, in an often futile search for justice. Vice President Cristina Kirchner announced Bonafini´s death on Twitter, praising her as a “world symbol of the fight for human rights, pride of Argentina.”