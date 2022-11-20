Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb photographed addressing a press conference on October 3, 2022. PID

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said November 26 is the date of end of ‘tamasha’ (gimmickry) of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

She was referring to Imran’s date of November 26 to his supporters to reach Rawalpindi in her reaction to his speech to the long march from his Lahore residence.

“Imran Khan your politics, conspiracy and tamasha are over. His false Azadi March is the flop scene date like his sit-in of 2014. Imran Khan it is over for you, as November 26 is the date of end of tamasha,” she said in her reaction.

The minister again probed PTI chairman that he did not give the date of filing cases in UAE and Britain (regarding the Toshakhana controversy), reported local media. She said that instead of urging his workers to reach Rawalpindi on November 26, Imran Khan should better have announced the date for filing cases in the UAE and the United Kingdom over Toshakhana scandal. Instead of arriving in Islamabad or Rawalpindi, Imran Khan should book his flight either to the UAE or UK, she added. Marriyum said November 26 would too pass and Imran Khan would not have any support “from any quarter”. Meanwhile, PMLN leader Uzma Bukhari on Saturday talking to a private news channel said Imran must reveal the facts to the nation about Toshakhana scandal as he had allegedly “sold a watch at a much higher price”. --APP