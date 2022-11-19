4th Sino-Pak Marine Info workshop held

Islamabad: The fourth China Pakistan Marine Information (CPMI-2022) workshop was held in CUI Wah campus here.

It was jointly organised by academic and research institutions from China and Pakistan; including COMSATS University Islamabad, FAST, Pakistan Science Foundation, Pakistan Scientific & Technological Information Centre, National Institute of Oceanography (Pakistan Partners), and Harbin Engineering University, China Association of Science & Technology, Chinese Society of Naval Architecture, and Heilongjiang Science and Technology Association (Chinese Partners).

This was the fourth workshop of this series as part of the One Belt One Road initiative under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with this year’s theme “Smart Ocean Informatics” with oral and poster presentations.

The worthy Rector CUI, Prof. Dr. Muhammad T. Afzal was the chief guest. On behalf of Chairman, Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF), Dr. Miskatullah graced the opening ceremony as guests of honor.

In his opening remarks the Rector CUI, Prof. Dr. Muhammad T. Afzal, extended his gratitude for bringing the China Pakistan Marine Information Workshop in COMSATS and organizing it successfully to strengthen the scientific collaboration in the field of marine engineering and sciences.

He mentioned that CUI strongly believe in internationalization and working in emerging technologies and always take lead to bring research and academic programs to benefit Pakistan. He mentioned that there are a lot of opportunities in Pakistan at the coastal side of Gawaddar for the development of marine sciences and engineering under CPEC to explore.