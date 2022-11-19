Central Asian Volleyball from Nov 24 in Lahore

LAHORE: The Pakistan Volleyball Federation will hold the 5-nation Central Asian Volleyball Championship from November 24 to 29 at Gymnasium Hall of Sports Board Punjab, Lahore.

The five teams are Iran (World No. 8), Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan. This international event is being held in Pakistan after a gap of 17 years.

Each team shall play against every other team once. After the league phase, the top two teams shall play the final.