37 Pak players send entries for US Junior Open Squash

KARACHI: Pakistan’s 37 players have sent entries for participation in the US Junior Open Squash Championships that is scheduled in Philadelphia from December 17-20.

According to details, 35 boys and two girls have entered different age categories in the championship.

M Youssef Khan, Harmas Ali, Ahmad Ali Naz, and Aziz Ali Naz have entered the under-11 category while M Shah Zeb, Ahmad Rayan Khalil, Nauman Khan, and Huzaifa Shahid entered the under-13 category. The players who entered the under-15 category are Rayyan Khan, M Umair Arif, Azan Ali Khan, Saifullah Bahadar, Mubeen Khan, Malik Asim, Hassan Fahim, and Ubaid ullah.

Those who entered the under-17 category are Saboor Khan, Abdulllah Nawaz, Huraira Khan, M Idrees Waqar, M Babar, Zohaib Ali Hassan, Kumail Tariq, Varun Asif and Mehmood Mehboob.

The players who entered the under-19 category are Huzaifa Ibrahim, Waleed Khalil, M Ammad, Ammar Muhammad, Nauman Khan, M Hanif, Shiraz Akbar, Meer Fayaz, Junaid Khan, and Khakan Malik.