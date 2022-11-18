Citizens’ complaints addressed

Rawalpindi : Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan under the Punjab government’s open door policy held a Khuli Kutcherry here on Thursday in Police Lines Headquarters to address complaints of the citizens.

According to a Police spokesman, the SSP issued directives to the officers concerned to take action and submit detailed reports on the complaints submitted by the citizens in Khuli Kutcherry. Assistant Sub-Inspector, Kalar Syedan was charge-sheeted on the poor investigation in a case and two constables, Raza Shah and Akash were suspended on corruption complaints.

The SSP also issued the order to charge-sheet a Traffic Warden Inspector Abdul Waheed on a charge of misbehaving with a citizen. He directed the Stations House Officers of the police stations to remain present for at least three hours from 3 pm to 6 pm in their respective police stations to hear public complaints. The SSP said that negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated. He informed that the Khuli Kutcherris were being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and address their complaints besides, it also helped improve standards of policing.