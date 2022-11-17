Army, air chiefs visit IDEAS expo in Karachi. Twitter

RAWALPINDI/KARACHI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu visited IDEAS-2022 at the Karachi Expo Centre separately on Wednesday. Both visited different stalls at the Expo Centre.

General Bajwa also interacted with cross-section of visitors and delegates and held separate meetings with various visiting delegates, including Bahrain, Italy, Sri Lanka, Libya, Zimbabwe and the UAE.

Later, the COAS visited the Malir Garrison where he laid a floral wreath at the Martyr’s Monument. During his farewell address to officers and troops, the COAS lauded their professionalism and devotion to duty.

He also praised the troops for their untiring rescue and relief efforts to assist the people during the recent heavy floods. Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed.

Meanwhile, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu attended the inaugural ceremony of IDEAS 2022. The spokesman for PAF said that the CAS also visited the PAF stalls and reviewed the most advanced technologies displayed by the Pakistan Air Force at its pavilion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Air Chief said that “PAF is committed to developing the most innovative technologies in the country, so as to provide the most modern, effective and impregnable aerial defence of Pakistan.”

The CAS further highlighted the comprehensive plan for growth of in-country capabilities in the well-established as well as emerging and disruptive technologies in aerospace, cyber, IT, artificial intelligence and quantum computing domains.

He also shared the details of PAF’s flagship project National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP), being spearheaded by the PAF as the project of strategic national importance. The NASTP project as per the CAS vision and his own initiative has materialised in record time.

Sharing his overall vision for NASTP, the CAS said that “the NASTP will become one of the best aerospace, cyber & IT clusters in the world and will transform national landscape with design, R&D and innovation centers for emerging and disruptive technologies to foster research, innovation and development in aviation, space, IT and cyber technologies in order to accrue maximum social, economic, security and scientific dividends for the country.”

During this four-day event, Pakistan Air Force is showcasing its advanced aerospace, avionics, cyber space and other related technologies at its pavilion. The star attraction of PAF’s is NASTP which, being an initiative of PAF to establish industry-academia linkage, aims to provide an ecosystem of essential elements required to nurture design, research, development and innovation in aviation, space and cyber domains.

It includes first national aerospace cluster, regional & university level aerospace, cyber, IT and software technology parks. The PAF pavilion is also displaying airborne communication systems, technologies possessing air-to-air secure networks, air and ground C2 capabilities, moving map situational awareness displays, multi-platform avionics integration, aircraft division, micro jet engine development and simulation divisions.

The event is significantly being commemorated through enhanced participation of Pakistan Armed Forces, national and international defence industry, OEMs, entrepreneurs, and high-level national and international defence delegations. Pride of Pakistan JF-17 Thunder and Super Mushshak trainer aircraft are also being showcased at the static display.

More than 400 delegates from 57 countries are participating in the exhibition. Additionally, a large number of research and development experts from various countries along with high-level foreign dignitaries, civil and military officials are attending the mega event. The exhibition will strengthen Pakistan’s strategic ties with the international community, while contributing to achieve the common goals of global peace and stability.

Earlier, the PAF chief met Commander Bahrain National Guards and Commander Azerbaijan Air Force, in two separate meetings. Matters of professional and mutual interest were discussed during the meetings.

Commander Bahrain National Guards, General Shaikh Mohammed bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, commended the professionalism of PAF and acknowledged its developing indigenous capacity in aviation industry. The air chief said that Pakistan and Bahrain enjoy longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds which are manifested through strong ties between the air forces of two countries.

Later, in a separate meeting, Commander Azerbaijan Air Force, Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov, also called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu. The CAS said that Pakistan values its strong diplomatic, economic and defence relations with Azerbaijan. The visiting dignitary offered heartfelt condolences to the people of Pakistan over the loss of life and devastation caused by the floods and appreciated the efforts put in by Pakistan Air Force for relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims.

Both sides agreed to further consolidate existing military-to-military ties particularly in training and operational domains. Meanwhile, Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori and Major General Arif Malik, the director general of the country’s Defence Exports Promotion Authority, also paid a visit to the exhibition.