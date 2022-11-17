So-Kyokushin Karate event concludes

ISLAMABAD: Asadullah (Al Khalid Club, Chakwal) became the national champion in the open weight category in the All-Pakistan So-Kyokushin Karate Tournament at the Sports Complex Chakwal.

Shaza Qamar (Islamabad) became champion in the under-35kg weight category of girls whereas Hureen Imran won the -40kg category.

Ibtisam Inam (-45kg) stayed ahead in her category while Fiza Batul emerged as champion in -50kg. Samim Naeem won in -55kg. Kanza Khan took honours in -60kg. Alisha Chana won in -65kg. Laiba Rabnawaz (Rawalpindi) became an open-weight category women's champion.

In men’s competitions, Shayan Akbar won -the 30kg event. Muhammad Iqbal emerged as the champion in -35kg. Amanullah won in -40kg. Muhammad Hamza won 45kg, Haroon Nawab took honours in -50 kg, and Muhammad Owais -55kg category.