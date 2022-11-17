So-Kyokushin Karate event concludes

ISLAMABAD: Asadullah (Al Khalid Club, Chakwal) became the national champion in the open weight category in the All-Pakistan So-Kyokushin Karate Tournament at the Sports Complex Chakwal.
Shaza Qamar (Islamabad) became champion in the under-35kg weight category of girls whereas Hureen Imran won the -40kg category.
Ibtisam Inam (-45kg) stayed ahead in her category while Fiza Batul emerged as champion in -50kg. Samim Naeem won in -55kg. Kanza Khan took honours in -60kg. Alisha Chana won in -65kg. Laiba Rabnawaz (Rawalpindi) became an open-weight category women's champion.
In men’s competitions, Shayan Akbar won -the 30kg event. Muhammad Iqbal emerged as the champion in -35kg. Amanullah won in -40kg. Muhammad Hamza won 45kg, Haroon Nawab took honours in -50 kg, and Muhammad Owais -55kg category.
LONDON: The ball that Diego Maradona handled to score his infamous “Hand of God” goal for Argentina against...
LAHORE: Sindh were guided towards potential safety by an undefeated century by promising batter Omair Bin Yousuf on...
LAHORE: International Hockey Federation President Tayyab Ikram believes that there is a lot of hockey talent in...
DOHA: Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal said on Wednesday supporters boycotting the World Cup in Qatar were “right to...
DUBAI: Spanish star Jon Rahm blasted the restructured point system of the Official World Golf Ranking , calling it...
DOHA: In the deserts of northern Qatar, children with a falcon perched on gloves on their left arms show off their...
Comments