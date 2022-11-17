Waqar Ahmad sought protection from Canada

NAIROBI, Kenya: Waqar Ahmad contacted the Canadian High Commission in Nairobi to get protection after the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif, sources in Kenya have shared.
Waqar Ahmad approached the High Commission of Canada to Kenya in Central Nairobi alleging that his life was in danger after the killing of Arshad Sharif and that he needed protection, according to sources who added that the Canadian diplomatic mission asked him that it could not provide safety to individuals but he would be entitled to all services available to Canadian nationals.
Waqar and Khurram’s lawyer had told Geo News that his clients are devastated and fear for their lives. Waqar Ahmad’s brother Khurram Ahmad was driving Arshad Sharif to Nairobi in his Toyota Land Cruiser when he was killed by the General Service Unit (GSU) officers in a hail of bullets. Waqar Ahmad is understood to hold Canadian nationality; Khurram Ahmad works and lives in Nairobi, and their third brother is a Canadian national and lives there.
