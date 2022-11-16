COAS visits Kakul, Abbottabad

RAWALPINDI: As part of his farewell visits, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA), Kakul, and the Baloch Regimental Centre, Abbottabad, on Tuesday.
Upon his arrival, the COAS was received by Lt-Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Commander Rawalpindi Corps, and Lt General Azhar Abbas, Chief of the General Staff. At Kakul, the COAS laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument, offered Fateha and interacted with cadets and officers.
He appreciated the high standards of Pakistan Army’s premier training institution and its efforts towards grooming the future leaders. He advised the cadets to focus their energies on professional excellence.
Later, he visited the Baloch Regimental Centre. After laying a floral wreath at the Shuhada monument, he interacted with serving and retired troops.
