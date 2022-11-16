5G technology from next year: Haque

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Tuesday vowed to launch 5G technology in the country next year, a statement said.

He was talking to Wang Hua, CEO of Zong, who called on him in his office.

According to a govt release, matters related to spectrum, 5G technology, connectivity and provision of quality telecom services were discussed during the meeting. Additional Secretary (Incharge) Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Mohsin Mushtaq was also present in the meeting.

Haque said the provision of broadband services across the country was the topmost priority of the ministry of IT.

He urged the telecom sector to upgrade their infrastructure to provide quality services to masses, saying that steps were being taken to resolve issues of cellular mobile operators.

He reiterated that 5G technology would be launched next year to cope with the challenges of the digital world.

Speaking on the occasion, Wang Hua said Zong was ready to fully cooperate with the ministry of IT and Telecom for the launch of 5G technology in the country. He apprised that Zong was soon going to introduce microfinance type application for e-commerce. Senior officers of the ministry were also present in the meeting.