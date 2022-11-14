Onion, potato rates touch new hike

LAHORE: No relief to the general public from escalating price of perishable items as the rates of onion and potato touched a new hike. The district officials issues instructions while on ground the official rates are not being implemented. On the other hand, the rates of the onion and potato kept on increasing in the absence of any checking mechanism to control it. The importers are selling the onion at their will rates while making huge profit from it. This week price of chicken was increased by Rs9 per kg, fixed at Rs253-261 per kg, sold at Rs290-320 per kg, and chicken meat gained by Rs14 per kg, fixed at Rs392 per kg, and sold at Rs440-700 per kg.