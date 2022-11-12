Rana Sana undergoes minor procedure, recovering

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. PID

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was taken to the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC) in Rawalpindi following chest discomfort where he underwent a procedure for improvement in his medical condition, doctors and Rana Sanaullah said on Friday.

“I have come to AFIC for routine checkup where doctors performed a minor procedure to improve my medical condition. I’m recovering and would be back in a day or two. Friends are requested not to rush to hospital,” Rana Sanaullah said in an audio message after his pictures lying in a hospital with an oxygen mask covering his face surfaced on the social media.

Rana Sana said he had a heart surgery in 2004 and since then, he has to visit hospital for checkups and some minor procedures every year and urged his well-wishers not to get worried about him. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and other senior leaders of the PMLN contacted Rana Sanaullah and prayed for his speedy recovery and well-being.