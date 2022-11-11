Pervez Khattak sees revolution in country

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) provincial president Pervez Khattak on Thursday said his party’s long march would bring a revolution in the country as the so-called leaders of parties in the federal government scrapped their corruption cases of over Rs1100 billion.

“Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party and their allies in the government amended the National Accountability Bureau’s laws and rules to pass the National Reconciliation Ordinance of over Rs1100 billion,” he told a public gathering here.

Former speaker of the National Assembly, Assad Qaisar, former governor Shah Farman, Special assistants to chief minister Babar Saleem Swati and Ahmad Hussain Shah and MNA Saleh Mohammad Khan also addressed the gathering. Pervez Khattak said that Mansehra was the soil of brave people as senator Azam Khan Swati stood firmly and pleaded his case of objectionable video, which was dispatched to his family to keep him away from the long march boldly and with a strong resolve.

“This country now couldn’t be ruled through such outdated tactics being faced by our party and its leadership and we would bring the revolution through our long march,” he added.

Pervez Khattak said that the nation would never tolerate the assassination attempts and releasing of objectionable materials by the PTI’s leadership. “The former premier Imran Khan has been waging a jihad against the corruption as the parties, which have been ruling the country for the last almost three decades, are still plundering the national exchequer,” he added.

Pervez Khattak said that his party would never leave the nation at the mercy of such imported rulers, whose corruption had triggered an economic mess. Speaking on the occasion, Assad Qaiser said that their party’s long march would meet with success.

“Our long march will force rulers involved in corruption to quit the government and announce the general election’s schedule,” he said. Former governor Shah Farman said that the entire nation was with the PTI and they might come onto the streets to join the long march. “The federal government could never intercept the sea of people through erecting containers and we would continue our march with plan and strategy,” he added.