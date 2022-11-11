Siraj urges parties to ensure supremacy of constitution

LAHORE: Jamaat-i-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has invited the parliamentary parties for dialogue to develop a strong mechanism to stop interference of establishment in politics.

The institution, he said during a press conference in Mansoorah on Thursday, has already promised that it would stay neutral. Hence, he added, there was a need to devise a method and if required a fresh legislation to keep the establishment away from political affairs in light of their pledge.

“We need a new social contract. Political parties must sit together to ensure the supremacy of the constitution, he said.”

The country, he said, of-course needed fresh elections and it was way forward to end the prevailing uncertainty. But, he added, the fear was that no one would accept the outcome of the polls, adding to the turmoil.