40 Khyber residents trained on mushroom cultivation

BARA: Forty youths, including 10 women, were imparted an eight-day training on social harmony and mushroom cultivation in Khyber district.

A press release said that several non-governmental organisations including Community Resilience Activity (CRA) North have launched programmes focusing on the resolution of local problems and conflicts, elimination of social deprivation and social development.

In this regard, the CRA-North, district administration and Agriculture Department jointly trained 40 youths of Tirah Mushroom Group, including 10 women, for eight days on social harmony and mushroom cultivation.

On the occasion, an official of Khyber district’s agriculture department Shafqat Ali was the guest along with CRA North officers Ejaz Durrani, Inamullah and Ziaur Rahman, and they distributed the kits among the 40 mushroom growers.