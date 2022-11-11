Siraj urges parties to ensure supremacy of Constitution

LAHORE:Jamaat-i-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has invited the parliamentary parties for dialogue to develop a strong mechanism to stop interference of establishment in politics.

The institution, he said during a press conference in Mansoorah on Thursday, has already promised that it would stay neutral. Hence, he added, there was a need to devise a method and if required a fresh legislation to keep the establishment away from political affairs in light of their pledge.

“We need a new social contract. Political parties must sit together to ensure the supremacy of the constitution, he said.” The country, he said, of-course needed fresh elections and it was way forward to end the prevailing uncertainty. But, he added, the fear was that no one would accept the outcome of the polls, adding to the turmoil. So, he emphasised, election should be held after electoral reforms with consensus among all political parties. “I met Imran Khan on Wednesday and we discussed all these issues,” he said, adding the JI will approach all other political parties with the purpose to bring them on table.

Haq regretted the PDM, the PPP and the PTI failed to strengthen institutions and democratic system despite staying in power for years. Each ruling party, he said, wanted the institutions worked only for its agenda and they all were desperate to get the backing of the establishment. The time, he said, has approached the politicians show some seriousness and start thinking about the masses who were at the ultimate losing end.

Election Commission, he said, should be financially and administratively independent and powerful, free from influence of establishment and political parties. The JI, he said, suggestion was that the election should be held on the principle of proportional representation as many democracies in the world have successfully adopted the practice.