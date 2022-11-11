IPC minister meets AFC president

ISLAMABAD: Asian Football Confederation (AFC) President Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa has promised to play his role in a smooth transition of powers to the elected federation in Pakistan, saying he always worked for the uplift of the game in the region.

The AFC president who is also Senior Vice President of FIFA met Minister for Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsanur Rehman Mazari in Manama, Bahrain, to discuss the football situation in Pakistan and the progress made for tradition of powers to an elected body.

“Salman bin Ibrahim assured that he would play his role in ensuring the timely transition of powers to the elected body,” the Minister said.

The Ministry of IPC is concerned about the delay in Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) elections and has already expressed its concern about the Normalization Committee (NC).