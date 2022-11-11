PHF secretary satisfied with Greenshirts’ performance

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) secretary Haider Hussain has said that Greenshirts' performance in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2022 proved that hockey is not dying in the country.

"Despite facing financial crisis due to which our boys did not play international matches regularly our domestic structure is still producing talented players," he said on Thursday while talking to The News.

Pakistan team, comprising young and inexperienced players, played outstandingly against strong teams of Asia and won the bronze medal in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia. In the same event in 2016, Pakistan finished eighth. Khwaja Junaid was the head coach at that time.

"One can imagine how much Pakistan would have lost had we not sent the Green-shirts to Malaysia," said Haider. "Despite meager resources, PHF managed to send the team to Malaysia through sponsorship. Now the real face of Pakistan hockey has emerged through the marvelous performance of Pakistan’s young and talented team," he said.

"Pakistan team proved that they are capable of challenging strong teams of hockey world if given proper time for training and chances of participation in international competitions," he added.

The secretary said PHF had been regularly organising domestic competitions, training camps, and physical fitness camps. "Our players were in shape and only needed chances at international level," he said.

He said that selection committee members were present at all domestic matches to find talented players.

"We have selected a pool of good players from across the country through domestic competitions and are strictly monitoring the selection process. Nine or ten senior players preferred foreign leagues abroad instead of representing the country. We selected new players on the basis of their performance in domestic competitions and camp training," he said.

"The present lot of players who are aged under 23 are the future of Pakistan hockey. Except captain Umar Bhutta all players are inexperienced but full of motivation and dedication to take Pakistan hockey to top. They only need facilities which are necessary to compete against strong teams," Haider said.

He pointed out that nine players made debut in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup recently and around the same number of players had made debut a few months back in Asia Cup 2022.

He was of the view that the team could have qualified for the final if the boys were a little experienced and had controlled their nerves during the last moments in a couple of matches.