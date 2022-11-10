Growers protest water shortage in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Dozens of growers on Wednesday staged a protest here against shortage of irrigation water.

Chanting slogans, the protesting farmers took to the streets against the water shortage in certain parts of the Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) command area.

The protesters carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands marched through various roads.

They raised slogans against the alleged lethargic attitude of Irrigation Department, which according to them, had failed to complete the maintenance work on the damaged portions of the canal. The protesters said the shortage of water had created problems for the growers, who could not irrigate the crops. The protesters, led by Rasheed Dhap, Haroon Awan, Sheikh Mukaram and others, criticized the public representatives for their lukewarm response to their repeated pleas.

The speakers said that unnecessary delay in the maintenance and repair of breaches in the main canal could cause food shortage and economic problems for the people.