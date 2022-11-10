Foreign sports journalists visit China Window

PESHAWAR: Sports journalists from European and Asian countries on Wednesday visited China Window, a Chinese Cultural and Information Centre in city.
The visitors included delegates from South Korea, Romania , Hungary, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Nepal, Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia.
Talking to media after visiting the China Window, they said that they had heard about the friendship between Pakistan and China but the visit gave them more information about the relations between the two countries.
Asian Sports Journalists Federation President Hee Don Jung from South Korea said that he came to know about the China Window through social media and got a chance to see it during visit to Peshawar.
Other delegates, too, lauded the China Window as a beautiful cultural center and a symbol of Pakistan-China friendship.
They said China was far ahead in the world of sports and they learned about the achievements of Chinese athletes at the China Window.
KARACHI: An accountability court has endorsed the National Accountability Bureau’s decision to freeze bank accounts...
PESHAWAR: Chairman Qaumi Watan Party Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao Wednesday condemned Wazirabad incident and said it...
ISLAMABAD: While Army Chief of Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has clearly stated that he is retiring by the end of this...
KARACHI: The unstable political situation of Pakistan is starting to affect the country’s education as well. Due to...
LAHORE: Once again, the provincial metropolis came on top of the world’s ten most polluted cities with an Air...
MARDAN: Office-bearers of Jamiat Ulema-e- Pakistan on Wednesday said that Pakistan Army and the state were their red...
Comments