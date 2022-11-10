Foreign sports journalists visit China Window

PESHAWAR: Sports journalists from European and Asian countries on Wednesday visited China Window, a Chinese Cultural and Information Centre in city.

The visitors included delegates from South Korea, Romania , Hungary, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Nepal, Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia.

Talking to media after visiting the China Window, they said that they had heard about the friendship between Pakistan and China but the visit gave them more information about the relations between the two countries.

Asian Sports Journalists Federation President Hee Don Jung from South Korea said that he came to know about the China Window through social media and got a chance to see it during visit to Peshawar.

Other delegates, too, lauded the China Window as a beautiful cultural center and a symbol of Pakistan-China friendship.

They said China was far ahead in the world of sports and they learned about the achievements of Chinese athletes at the China Window.