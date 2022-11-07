Police regret Qureshi’s ‘derogatory’ remarks against uniform

Former foreign minister of Pakistan and PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi. — AFP

LAHORE: The use of derogatory remarks against the Punjab Police uniform by a senior politician Shah Mehmood Qureshi is very sad, said a spokesman here on Sunday.

He said the Wazirabad incident was painful, “and we express heartfelt sympathy with all those killed or injured in the incident. “But in view of the nature of allegations made by the political party on the tragedy and their sensitivity, extreme cautiousness on the part of local police is not incomprehensible.”

He said extra carefulness in cases related to sensitive national and political disputes was not a new thing, adding that in the recent past, requests for charges such as insulting national institutions and religious sentiments had been filed against various political and national leaders, but the same carefulness was shown.

The spokesperson said that the leaders of Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s party are also included among those political leaders. The police are performing their duties above all political and group interests. He said that it is expected from the government to take notice of the insult of police uniform.