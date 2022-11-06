Six injured in Haripur road accidents

HARIPUR: At least six people, all of them teenagers, were injured in separate traffic accidents in different parts of the city, rescue and police officials said on Saturday. Police officials said that three boys were returning home by a motorbike after playing a cricket match in Khalabat Township when the motorcycle skidded off the road after hitting a buffalo that was crossing the road near Haripur Bypass Road. As a result, the boys were injured and the area people shifted them to the Trauma Centre where they were identified as Rizwan, Qasima and Usman.
Another road accident was reported from the limits of Kangra Colony where another three teenagers were injured. Police quoted eyewitnesses as saying that three friends were on the way to Hattar Industrial Estate by a motorcycle when it turned turtle and fell on the roadside ditch, injuring them seriously. The rescue workers shifted the injured boys to Trauma centre where they were admitted for tertiary care. The injured boys were identified as Haseeb, Hussain Ahmed and Shahid Khan.
