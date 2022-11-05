Pakistan-Japan match endsin draw

ISLAMABAD: Sufyan Khan’s brace helped Pakistan earn a draw (2-2) against Japan in the Azlan Shah Cup at Ipoh, Malaysia, on Friday.

According to reports reaching here, Sufyan struck in the 16th and 18th minutes to put Pakistan 2-0 up against the new-look Japanese team. He scored both his goals on penalty corners.

Fukuda Kentaro then scored in 41st minute to make it 1-2. Twelve minutes later Kawabe Kosei netted a goal through a field effort to make it 2-2. Pakistan will play against Korea on Saturday (today) and against Egypt on Sunday.