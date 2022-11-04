 
close
Friday November 04, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

China apologises after boy dies in Covid lockdown

By AFP
November 04, 2022

BEIJING: Chinese local authorities apologised on Thursday after a three-year-old boy died of carbon monoxide poisoning when medical care was delayed because of a Covid lockdown. Lanzhou has been locked down for nearly a month under China´s harsh zero-Covid policy, which has seen millions of people across the country confined to their homes.

Comments